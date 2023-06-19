It’s interesting how a person can be 100% correct and absolutely wrong at the same time.
For instance, regarding Trump’s various legal woes, many Republicans are bemoaning the two justice systems.
How right they are. I mean, who else gets to schedule their arraignments for high crimes like espionage? Who else gets to continue to blast judges and their families on social media without repercussions? Who else gets to stir up their followers and organize protests at their arraignments. Who else will most likely be allowed to walk free after being arraigned for 37 felony counts including obstruction and making false statements?
Sad.
David Reynolds
East side
