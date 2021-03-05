 Skip to main content
Letter: Two months in
In two months, what has been accomplished. A 2 trillion Covid relief bill, with only 10% actually for immediate Covid relief, is likely to be passed. The remaining amount, scheduled to be spent over numerous years is intended as rescue for inefficient states and pork for pet projects. Unfortunately, this spending has to be paid for by us and our children. Gasoline prices have rose $1.00 per gallon. The White House is surrounded by razor wire while the southern border is wide open with massive ILLEGAL entry. Dr. Seuss books are no longer printed. President Biden has not hosted one legitimate press conference (I wonder why). Your granddaughter will never will another track meet because she is competing against boys who claim to be girls. School teachers are so important that they cannot contact children who depend on them, but it is OK for Walmart or healthcare workers. Cops are bad and crime is rising rapidly. And just think, they have only started on the real agenda.

Pudge Johnson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

