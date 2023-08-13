Albrecht Classen was correct in his Friday opinion column when he said the seven deadly sins described by early theologians (envy, gluttony, greed, sloth, lust, anger, and pride) are at the root of the problems in our contemporary society. Actually, the early Fathers of the Church, the desert mystics, taught about nine deadly sins. Eventually two of them were dropped from the Church's list in the western world. We tend to not be able to see our own sin.

These two are fear and deceit. Fear is a sin because it underlies hate and prejudice. People fear what they don't understand. Racial tensions and discrimination of all kinds are born of fear. Deceit is the fallback position of people who think success matters more than anything. They can't allow anyone to see them fail. The "Big Lie" about a stolen election, perpetuated by someone who cannot bear being seen as a loser, is what is dividing our country now.

Sister Karen Berry, OSF

Midtown