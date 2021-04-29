Letter: Two opposites can be true at the same time

Thank you to Renee Schafer Horton for her op-ed about how two apparently opposite things can both express truths about issues and how people in conversation can express those differences in a civil manner. As John B. Oakes, a long-ago New York Times Opinion page editor wrote, “Diversity of opinion is the lifeblood of democracy. … The minute we begin to insist that everyone think the same way we think, our democratic way of life is in danger.” Let's all make a greater effort to really hear diverse opinions and viewpoints. Valuing diversity in all its forms serves our democracy and our everyday lives well.
Nancy Smith
Midtown
