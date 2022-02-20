 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Two-Party System Doesn't Work
Re: the Jan. 27 article "Moderates no longer have a voice in the US political system."

The two-party system in American politics no longer works for the majority of us (Lynn Schmidt's 1/27 op-ed in the Star). She's right on: as stated, Gallup polls consistently indicate that more than 40% of Americans consider themselves Independents and a whopping 76% believe that the existing polarization in politics "is a threat to democracy and majority rule". What's needed are more Independents on the ballots. Regardless of party, stop sending money in response to those daily requests we all receive - the money only helps re-elect an incumbent or newcomer of like mind. Given the opportunity to serve, there are intelligent people who would pledge to use their natural gray brains in lieu of exchanging them for red or blue ones when they take the oath of office.

Jim Merry

SaddleBrooke

