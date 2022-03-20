Letter: Two Party system

Today’s America has become divided and it is disheartening. To me, our two Party system has made this possible. We elect representatives based on our Party affiliation even if the representative is not worthy of the honor we are bestowing on them.
My vision would be for all of us to ask to change our voter registration to Other. That would tell these Politicians that they serve us, we do not serve them. They would actually have to tell us what they believe in and what’s they would do if elected instead of telling us how awful the “Other Party” is.
In Arizona, you can still vote in the Primaries if you don’t declare a Party affiliation. When you ask for a ballot, you can choose a Party at that time.
I never want to hear a President say they want “my people” to sit at attention like they do for another Authoritarian leader. We are not their people, they are our representatives.
Donna Pierce
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.