Letter: Two party system

Re: the July 31 article "Group wants primaries to be nonpartisan elections."
The latest column encouraging nonpartisan primary voting is right on. Why are the majority of voters now independents? Because the two party system has failed to provide good candidates representing the majority of the voters. Hopefully a viable independent party will be born soon to remedy the partisanship that is tearing the fabric of citizenship. We should be proud of the way our country works. We should have people in office that deserve our trust and respect.
Dave Locey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.