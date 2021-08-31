Letter: Two seconds of freedom

Two seconds of freedom
Dear editor,
I think of the hundreds of millions of earthlings who suffered unspeakable deaths from ravages of smallpox, bubonic plague, yellow fever, polio, AIDS, and dozens of other viral killers. What would they have given for easy access to an effective prevention method?
And yet many of the most spoiled people who have ever lived on planet earth won’t touch the shot, hating the thought of losing some two seconds of their precious freedom.
One lady in Arizona offered to take up arms against any who would force her to be vaccinated. I would venture she has never publicly avowed to do the same for her freedom of speech, press, religion, or her right to live and work where she wants. Freedom from the needle is greater than all of them for her.
Those two seconds of militantly asserted freedom by anti-civic Americans is costing their neighbors dearly.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Downtown
