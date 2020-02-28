Letter: Two things

Re: the Feb. 26 article "Trump's budget cuts billions for affordable housing."
Two things grabbed my attention in today's paper. First was an editorial, "Trump's budget cuts billions for affordable housing." TRUMP'S budget? Isn't Congress supposed to do that, or did they cede that power to His Royal Highness too?
Second was the letter titled "Sinema, Democrats wrong about Stone." The writer, after defending Barr's "rescinding" of the DOJ's own standard recommendation of 7 - 9 years, concludes that "The judge, in sentencing Stone to 40 months, agreed." May I point out that NEVER, EVER BEFORE in this nation's history, has the Attorney General weighed in on a case, and that the judge was always at liberty to set a "humane" sentence. In fact, as I remember, the judge made it clear that she was not influenced by A.G. Barr's actions.
Lois George-Smith
East side
