Letter: Two tiered justice system now in America

Yesterday, 8/8, about 20 FBI agents raided former President Trump's estate at Mar Lago in south Florida. Trump was in New York at the time. Agents reportedly broke into his person safe, and were seen taking boxes out of his home. The supposed reason for the unprecedented Search Warrant was Trump's suspected retention of presidential records not turned over to the National Archives. He and his attorneys had been negotiating that, and some documents were turned over. But why an early morning raid with a federal Search Warrant? Why not just a Subpoena demanding the records? I believe these actions were politically motivated by USAG Merrick, who has refused to prosecute abortion rights protesters outside the residences of conservative SCOTUS Justices and done nothing on the two year long Hunter Biden investigation with no search warrants at his residence. The FBI did not execute any search warrants at Hillary Clinton's residences while under criminal investigation for Mishandling of Classified Materials. We have a politically biased two tiered justice system.