 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Two very useful opinion articles
View Comments

Letter: Two very useful opinion articles

  • Comments

I certainly enjoyed the two articles (Gerson's 'distrust of science' and Shapiro's 'flawed reasoning') in the Thurs Opinion page. I enjoy that the Science of human nature help explain some of our (the nation's) emotional workings- which I hope we all can agree are- especially right now- quite bewildering. Very useful information. Helpful at soothing the confusion of these trying times.

I certainly don't accept the irrational, extremist thinking that is being so widely displayed in this nation's dialog. But I must be aware that extremist thinking exists, and these articles helped to put it in perspective.

I can only offer my opinion- trust the science- trust these educated people. They are not elitists. Luv your neighbor enough to get the vaccine! Luv yourself enough to "Luv your neighbor"

K L Smith

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor, March 10
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 10

  • Updated

LETTERS: A few letter writers express their displeasure for Kyrsten Sinema's now infamous "no" vote on the floor of the Senate to help defeat a minimum wage raise provision in the new COVID recovery bill.

Letters to the Editor, March 8
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 8

  • Updated

LETTERS: Nearly every other letter writer has something to say about a decision they agree or disagree with Tucson Mayor Regina Romero making (or not making). Read their complaints (and praise) in our Monday edition of Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 7

  • Updated

LETTERS: A letter writer claiming to represent Real Christians Against Dinosaurs writes that much of Tucson's misfortune can be traced back to "Roxy the T-Rex, the rattlesnake bridge and many others." An intriguing hypothesis . . .

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park Zoo

PLEASE do not let this small group of special interest people stop the Asian addition = this expansion has been discussed for years and approv…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News