Letter: Two very useful opinion articles

I certainly enjoyed the two articles (Gerson's 'distrust of science' and Shapiro's 'flawed reasoning') in the Thurs Opinion page. I enjoy that the Science of human nature help explain some of our (the nation's) emotional workings- which I hope we all can agree are- especially right now- quite bewildering. Very useful information. Helpful at soothing the confusion of these trying times.
I certainly don't accept the irrational, extremist thinking that is being so widely displayed in this nation's dialog. But I must be aware that extremist thinking exists, and these articles helped to put it in perspective.
I can only offer my opinion- trust the science- trust these educated people. They are not elitists. Luv your neighbor enough to get the vaccine! Luv yourself enough to "Luv your neighbor"
K L Smith
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.