Letter: Two votes for the price of one

Voting is not a statement--its a strategic decision with consequences. The political party member who feel unable to vote for its presidential candidate should get serious. To vote third-party or write-in or abstain is more ego-statement than patriotic or conscientious. If you believe the candidate should not be the most powerful person in the US, your vote should be for the only person who can prevent that from happening. In doing so your vote counts TWICE--subtracting from one and adding to the other. Any other option only narrows the vote margin by ONE. I do believe that 2-party politics may contribute to many of our intractable problems, but now is not the time.
Bill Baker
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
