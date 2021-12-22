Letter: TX Gov. Abbott doing what Biden and Mayorkas refuse to do, securing the border

On Saturday December 18, Texas Governor Greg Abbott appeared at the border in Texas to announce the start of building a border wall, part of a $3 billion Texas state legislature funded border security project. The wall is made of the same materials as used under the Trump administration. Abbott said Texas had offered the Biden administration to purchase thousands of already made steel wall slats rusting away not being used that were intended for a federal wall. The Biden administration reportedly refused. One January 20, the day of his inauguration, BIden issued a Proclamation ending the border wall, which had begun in Texas. The result, for FY2021, a historic 1.66 million apprehensions at the border, mainly in Texas. The flood continues, in November there were 173,000 apprehensions. Fentanyl is being smuggled across the border. There has been a historic 100,000 Fentanyl related deaths in America. Wheel chair bound Texas Governor Abbott is doing what Joe Biden and DHS Secretary Mayorkas refuse to do, securing our border!
Alan Ruiz
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.