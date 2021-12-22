 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Letter: TX Gov. Abbott doing what Biden and Mayorkas refuse to do, securing the border
View Comments

Letter: TX Gov. Abbott doing what Biden and Mayorkas refuse to do, securing the border

  • Comments

On Saturday December 18, Texas Governor Greg Abbott appeared at the border in Texas to announce the start of building a border wall, part of a $3 billion Texas state legislature funded border security project. The wall is made of the same materials as used under the Trump administration. Abbott said Texas had offered the Biden administration to purchase thousands of already made steel wall slats rusting away not being used that were intended for a federal wall. The Biden administration reportedly refused. One January 20, the day of his inauguration, BIden issued a Proclamation ending the border wall, which had begun in Texas. The result, for FY2021, a historic 1.66 million apprehensions at the border, mainly in Texas. The flood continues, in November there were 173,000 apprehensions. Fentanyl is being smuggled across the border. There has been a historic 100,000 Fentanyl related deaths in America. Wheel chair bound Texas Governor Abbott is doing what Joe Biden and DHS Secretary Mayorkas refuse to do, securing our border!

Alan Ruiz

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: lying

for far too long now Americans have accepted lying as a way of being. Trumpism is a lie, it is an existence which lives on lies. People go to …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News