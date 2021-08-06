 Skip to main content
Letter: Typhoid Mary Wannabes
Isaac Asimov, the late professor of biochemistry and world-renowned science fiction author, warned us back in 1980 of a “Cult of Ignorance” which had been forming in our country. Since then, it’s grown into a nationwide sect of anti-intellectualism which has motivated crackpot ideas from people who range from anti-vaxxers to those that think Trump is an agent of God. These people believe that access to information – regardless of its validity – is equal to a broad education and acquired wisdom. To them, science was just a boring class they either ditched or skated through and is now just another nuisance to ignore or hate.

Today the world is battling a pandemic and plagued by Typhoid Mary wannabes who refuse to do what is best for themselves or for others. I just hope they aren’t occupying all the hospital beds when rational people need them.

Rick Scifres

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

