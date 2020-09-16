 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: U of A should be a leader in coronavirua vaccine trials
View Comments

Letter: U of A should be a leader in coronavirua vaccine trials

I'd like to suggest that the University of Arizona offer its incoming students voluntary participation in a coronavirus vaccine trial. The spread of Covid-19 on college campuses makes them an ideal location for testing since they offer several desirable characteristics: An ethnically diverse population; An age group that is generally healthy and does not suffer severe consequences if they get infected; A social environment that has demonstrated rapid spread elsewhere in the country.

U of A could quickly sign up large numbers of participants with the potential to have meaningful results in a matter of weeks instead of months. It might be possible to incorporate the vaccine trial into the curriculum, and having students enrolled may offer some protection against coronavirus within the Tucson community.

The University of Arizona has long been a leader when it comes to science. Imagine the prestige and sense of making a difference if the vaccine turns out to be effective. Let's go Wildcats. Time to bear down and roll up your sleeves.

Tony Kuyepr

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News