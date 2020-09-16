Letter: U of A should be a leader in coronavirua vaccine trials

I'd like to suggest that the University of Arizona offer its incoming students voluntary participation in a coronavirus vaccine trial. The spread of Covid-19 on college campuses makes them an ideal location for testing since they offer several desirable characteristics: An ethnically diverse population; An age group that is generally healthy and does not suffer severe consequences if they get infected; A social environment that has demonstrated rapid spread elsewhere in the country.
U of A could quickly sign up large numbers of participants with the potential to have meaningful results in a matter of weeks instead of months. It might be possible to incorporate the vaccine trial into the curriculum, and having students enrolled may offer some protection against coronavirus within the Tucson community.
The University of Arizona has long been a leader when it comes to science. Imagine the prestige and sense of making a difference if the vaccine turns out to be effective. Let's go Wildcats. Time to bear down and roll up your sleeves.
Tony Kuyepr
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!