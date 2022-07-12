 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: U.S.A. is Over With.

Just recently in a report on T.E.P. and the coming hot weather the T.E.P. spokesman said he very frequently hears the sentiment "I pay my bill, I can use as much power as I want to" in regards to power conservation during peak hours.

In recent times the U.S.A. has become the "I, me, mine" hub of the Western world.

Consider; "MY body my choice", "I don't have to do this if I don't want to", "I can do this if I want to" "My rights", "My freedom", and on and on ad infinitum.

This brainless drivel comes from people who have never read the first three words of the preamble to our Constitution, "We the people". Every pronoun there identifies plural parties and "common" or "general" goals.

The MAGA brownshirts have effectively eliminated all "we" and yoked us all to "I, me, mine".

Timothy Canny

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

