Letter: U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions now at over 1 MILLION for FY21
The U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) apprehended about 188,000 at the border in June, more than the 180,000 in May, which totals over 1,000,000 thus far in FY21. That is the highest number in 20 years! Acting USCIS Director Joe Edlow recently informed Congress that 40,000 people are illegally entering the country every month without being apprehended. This is occurring when the Covid Delta variant is spreading in America. Senator Cornyn of Texas disclosed that 40% of USBP agents are off the border tending to unaccompanied minors. Some USBP Immigration checkpoints in Arizona have been shut down. The Biden administration recently eased asylum restrictions related to victims of domestic abuse and gang violence. The asylum system is already backlogged with over 1,300,000 pending cases and Immigration court wait times of over two a years. Reports are that migrants get “educated” by smugglers and social media as to what to tell USBP agents when claiming asylum. This entire crisis was created by Joe Biden!

Tomas Ortega

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

