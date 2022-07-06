 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: U.S. Civil War

  • Comments

A recent letter-writer dusted off that old canard about the Civil War having been triggered by any number of factors – except slavery.

Anyone inclined to buy this narrative should read the resolutions of secession adopted by the rebelling states to rationalize their actions. For extra credit, take a look at the March 21, 1861 “cornerstone speech” by Alexander Stephens, vice president of the confederacy.

The cause of the rebellion is unambiguous.

Michael Cuno

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

