Letter: U.S. Civil War

A recent letter-writer dusted off that old canard about the Civil War having been triggered by any number of factors – except slavery.

Anyone inclined to buy this narrative should read the resolutions of secession adopted by the rebelling states to rationalize their actions. For extra credit, take a look at the March 21, 1861 “cornerstone speech” by Alexander Stephens, vice president of the confederacy.

The cause of the rebellion is unambiguous.

Michael Cuno

Oro Valley