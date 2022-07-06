Letter: U.S. Civil War

A recent letter-writer dusted off that old canard about the Civil War having been triggered by any number of factors – except slavery.
Anyone inclined to buy this narrative should read the resolutions of secession adopted by the rebelling states to rationalize their actions. For extra credit, take a look at the March 21, 1861 “cornerstone speech” by Alexander Stephens, vice president of the confederacy.
The cause of the rebellion is unambiguous.
Michael Cuno
Oro Valley
