The Daily Star published a column by a foreign affairs expert, Daniel DePertis , which raised a provocative question in light of the recent debt ceiling drama in Congress. Both parties took defense spending “off the table”. Mr DePertis argues taxpayers and the public interest would be better served if defense spending were subject to scrutiny, too..

Defense is an important and major part of the federal budget. But if the government is to become more fiscally responsible taxpayers deserve a thorough Congressional examination of all expenditures.

I would go further. The deficit must be addressed. Interest on the debt is estimated at $395.5 billion this year.

Those dollars could support important services. Both parties must step up. Both must abandon their political deference to defense spending by making fiscal responsibility bipartisan. And the Democrats must embrace the need to address the deficit, not cede the issue to the Republicans.

Jim Greene

Marana