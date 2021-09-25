Letter: U. S. drone strike in Kabul

The. U. S. military hundreds of miles from Kabul said they identified a vehicle in Kabul they suspected was filled with explosives so sent a drone to destroy it. In the process they killed a man who was beloved in the community and seven of his children.
Since the U. S. Military knew the car was in a residential area why didn't they send someone on the ground to verify what they suspected? Seven innocent children and their beloved father might be alive if they had.
And we wonder why people seek revenge against America.
Jim Dreis
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.