Letter: U.S. economy shrunk by 33% from April to June
The reports out today, 7/30, show U.S. economic growth for the 2nd Quarter, April to June, shrunk by a historic 33%! The reason, President Trump's two month shelter at home "stop the spread" request to the states because of Covid. Millions of people were unemployed and thousands of businesses closed, some never will open again. President Trump saw the disastrous impact on the economy and knew if it continued, that we would never recover from it. So he lifted the nation's lock down and the CDC established guidelines for reopening. Now Democrats and the lame stream news media are blaming Trump for the economic devastation. The same ones who chastised him for reopening and who wanted the country shut down indefinitely. It will be in the third Quarter where the economy will see sharp improvement. There was already great job growth numbers for June and July. The virus has re-emerged in America and in many countries. We need to balance lives with livelihoods, both are important.

Tomas Ortega

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

