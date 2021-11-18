Letter: U.S. economy

For some time I’ve been puzzled by the political cartoons of Lisa Benson. What planet does this gal live on?
Her Nov. 13 cartoon is a good example. She has the Build Back Better Plan destroying the economy. Does she know this plan has not gone into effect yet? If she has a crystal ball that allows her to see the future, she should say so.
Does she know the whimpering economy produced by former President Trump has been booming under President Biden? The unemployment index has dropped to 4.6% since Biden took office. Biden is working hard at reducing the suppy bottlenecks caused by the pandemic. And Gross Domestic Production and the Dow Jones Industrials are at all-time highs.
I don’t know why the Star keeps publishing someone so far out of touch with reality.
Robert Mann
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.