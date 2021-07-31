Letter: U.S. economy

Re: the July 27 article "Biden economy under scrutiny."
Of course the economy is under scrutiny. When a Democrat is in the White House, you can always count on the Republicans to work hard until they find something they can criticize; in this case it's the inflation bugeyman, and speaking of that, where were the inflation worries when Trump threw baskets of money at billionaires.
Admittedly, pumping too much money into the economy will cause inflation. But what is too much? If you think we've already reached that point, you're wrong. The pandemic is likely to get worse due to the dynamic interplay of the delta variant and the unvaccinated.
Job one is to get us out of out of one of the worst recessions in the history of this country. If inflation becomes a problem, the Federal Reserve will step in. The GOP politicizing the issue is exactly the wrong thing to do.
Walter Mann
Marana
