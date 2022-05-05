Letter: U.S. economy

Re: Apr. 25 letter, “Record-high gasoline prices.”

The right wing has been trumpeting this story to make the president look bad. But it’s horribly misleading. When you adjust for overall price changes since 2008, gas prices would have to hit $5.25 per gallon to set a new record high. And, according to the internet, there are several stations in Tucson charging less than $3.60 per gallon.

We’ve always had misleading statistics presented by politicians–of both parties–but Trump has ushered in the post-truth era. Whatever Trump says is considered to be the truth. If he says or does something evil, he just denies it, and it disappears (at least for the brainwashed).

To those of you who are willing to put up with lies from your leaders, I would like to ask: How did that work out for the people of Russia, China and North Korea?

Walter Mann

Marana

