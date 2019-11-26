Democrats in Congress have changed their impeachment mantra of President Trump from "quid pro quo" related to Ukraine, to 'bribery." Trump wanted the Ukrainian government to investigate meddling into the 2016 election, corruption, and former Vice President Joe Biden's son. Allegedly in exchange for foreign aid. House Speaker Pelosi calls that bribery. Where has she been all her long political life? She is being disingenuous, knowing full well that most foreign aid is a form of bribery. Putting strings attached to the aid, having the receiving country promise to take certain actions like cracking down on narco trafficking, terrorism, corruption, sex trafficking, etc. As Republican Representative Devin Nunes stated at the impeachment hearings, Joe Biden's threats of withholding foreign aid to Ukraine in exchange for a top prosecutor being fired was text book bribery! The impeachment hearings are purely partisan politics being done by Democrats in Congress hoping to further erode Trump's poll numbers for the 2020 election with the aid of their allies in the news media!
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.