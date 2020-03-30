Letter: U.S is responsible

Re: Letter U.S. is not responsible for world peace I forcefully disagree for the following reason. Since the U.S. decided to ally with Israel, any enemy of Israel is OUR enemy. That seems to be any country surrounding Israel and including Pakistan. Agreed, the region has been fighting for thousands of years over territory and that will not change. All of our intervention over the decades has proven fruitless. The only way to achieve a peace is to cut ties and let them fight it out as it has been for ever. You cannot force the Lion and the Lamb to live in peace but there can be cooperation.
Daniel Poryanda
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
