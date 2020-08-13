You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: U.S. July Hiring Increase
View Comments

Letter: U.S. July Hiring Increase

Today’s Wall Street Journal and The Arizona Daily Star each had a front-page headline about July U.S. hiring. AZ Star: “U.S. hiring slows amid signs of lasting economic damage”. WSJ: “Hiring Shows Improvement”. Same data, same facts, different spin.

The fact is we added 1.8 million jobs in July, our 3rd month of historic gains, restoring 45% of the jobs lost during the 2nd quarter. But yes, the “fact” is that compared to June’s addition of 4.8 million jobs, a 1.8 million increase could be construed as a “hiring decrease”.

The Associated Press probably offered many stories regarding the July jobs numbers. You chose to run the one that disparaged the addition of 1.8 million jobs. The final paragraph offers some insight (and snark) as to why you chose this story: “Trump quickly celebrated the report… Great Jobs Numbers”

After all…what does the Wall Street Journal know about the economy?

Bud Snyder

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Editorial Critique

It is important to note a recent Letter to the Editor titled "Why middle America leans right". Publishing such a letter reflects poorly on the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News