Letter: U.S. July Hiring Increase

Today’s Wall Street Journal and The Arizona Daily Star each had a front-page headline about July U.S. hiring. AZ Star: “U.S. hiring slows amid signs of lasting economic damage”. WSJ: “Hiring Shows Improvement”. Same data, same facts, different spin.
The fact is we added 1.8 million jobs in July, our 3rd month of historic gains, restoring 45% of the jobs lost during the 2nd quarter. But yes, the “fact” is that compared to June’s addition of 4.8 million jobs, a 1.8 million increase could be construed as a “hiring decrease”.
The Associated Press probably offered many stories regarding the July jobs numbers. You chose to run the one that disparaged the addition of 1.8 million jobs. The final paragraph offers some insight (and snark) as to why you chose this story: “Trump quickly celebrated the report… Great Jobs Numbers”
After all…what does the Wall Street Journal know about the economy?
Bud Snyder
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
