On the eve of an international meeting on climate change expected to draw delegates from 200 countries, the U.N. Environment Program announced that despite a near-global pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, release of these gases actually rose last year to 55.3 billion metric tons. Concurrently, our president has once again served notice that we are withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord.
While the emissions increase is largely attributable to emerging economies such as China and India, while U.S. emissions have declined, we cannot afford to sit on our laurels.
Our current president loudly proclaims that climate change is a hoax, and boycotts all sessions addressing this issue at international forums he attends. We desperately need a President who will take climate change seriously and inspire our nation to take a leadership role in resolving this imminent life-threatening crisis.
John Newport, PhD
Northwest side
