Letter: U.S. one of the last countries to abolish slavery

In a letter titled “A primer for letter writers,” a self-described conservative presents a quasi-fanciful view of who Americans are and what we think. He states that “America was one of the first counties to eradicate slavery.” In fact, it was one of the last countries in the western world to do so. It was preceded by England, France, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark and Russia.
He also claims the United States “sacrificed” more than 100,000 “white Union soldiers” to end slavery. Total deaths in the Civil War actually surpassed 600,000, with hundreds of thousands dying to preserve slavery.
Slavery was abolished by Mexico in 1837. This led to the revolt in what was then Mexico’s Texas province, fueled by white settlers from primarily southern states who wanted to immigrate there along with their slaves. The standoff at the Alamo was in fact led by slave owners/traders seeking to preserve slavery.
John Covert
Northeast side
