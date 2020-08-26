 Skip to main content
Letter: U.S. Postal Service Debt
Re: letter to the Editor”Things I didn’t kow about the Post Office”

The writer mentions the excessive amount that the USPS has to prefund health care costs, higher than any other organization or business has to do.

But there is another factor accounting for the USPS’ debt. They hire a large number of veterans, currently more than 96,000. When these employees retire, the USPS has to pay not only their postal service retirement but also their military service retirement benefits. Mr. Kautz mentions the $608 billion a year provided to the defense department. Add to that the military retirement benefits that they have shoved off onto the USPS.

Carol Kerchenfaut

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

