Letter: u.s.postal service
it seems the white house is having a problem solving a situation with the postal service. they need some $$$ and mr trump doesn't want to help out. there is a perfect solution to this problem. issue a stamp with his ugly face on it and watch the $$$$ come in. they will have so much money they won't be able to count it all

Donald Bernier

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

