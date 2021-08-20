 Skip to main content
Letter: U. S. President's staff
Letter: U. S. President's staff

Our governments (federal, state, county and city) are getting bigger and more dominating, intrusive and redundant every year, and both political parties are at fault. A good example is the U. S. President's staff. Prior to 1857, if a President needed help in running the White House he would need to foot the expense himself. Therefore, in that year Congress authorized an annual stipend of $4600 for that purpose. Abraham Lincoln had two secretaries-John George Nicolay and John Hay-and he had to prosecute the Civil War! Now, The Executive Office of the President of the U. S. has about 1800 full-time employees and an annual budget of $714 million. This doesn't include the Vice-President's staff, nor any Cabinet Departments. I cannot understand why a 21st Century President needs 1800 people and Abraham Lincoln got by with only two.

Douglas R. Holm

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

