Letter: Ugly Americans

When I was younger, and thought about travel to other countries, I always heard about behaviors of ugly Americans. Such behaviors made people in other countries dislike Americans and made travel difficult. When I traveled I always tried to overcome this by being as friendly and courteous as possible. I had great adventures and made many friends.
Today after reading about the many school board members who actually fear for their lives and property, and because they have given of their time and expertise to create safe learning environments for children, ugly Americans spread their vile and hate in this country. We don't need to travel to other countries to see such horrid behaviors, it's in our backyards.
I guess these parents, like so many republican politicians, don't care for the safety of their children, teachers, neighbors and family. The hell with America cause I have rights, no responsibilities. Now I truly understand that behavior.
Carl Olson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.