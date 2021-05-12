Letter: Ugly Tarnish on Arizona

People in Arizona may or may not care what people from other states think of them but the image Arizona presents can make a difference in the money that local towns bring in from tourists. As a resident of western Colorado, we come down to Arizona camping about 3 times a year for a week at a time. We come with 2 other couples to either Phoenix or Tucson. We will no longer be coming because your state legislature has stained your image by this ridiculous audit of the presidential election. We live in a democracy where there are winners and losers and you cannot legislate who wins.
In addition, many people now put you in the same company with the crazy states who are trying to keep people from voting. I would suggest if the mom and pop businesses want to keep the tourist money coming they should put the reins on the extremists in your legislature.
Robert Sapena
North side
