 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Ugly Tarnish on Arizona
View Comments

Letter: Ugly Tarnish on Arizona

  • Comments

People in Arizona may or may not care what people from other states think of them but the image Arizona presents can make a difference in the money that local towns bring in from tourists. As a resident of western Colorado, we come down to Arizona camping about 3 times a year for a week at a time. We come with 2 other couples to either Phoenix or Tucson. We will no longer be coming because your state legislature has stained your image by this ridiculous audit of the presidential election. We live in a democracy where there are winners and losers and you cannot legislate who wins.

In addition, many people now put you in the same company with the crazy states who are trying to keep people from voting. I would suggest if the mom and pop businesses want to keep the tourist money coming they should put the reins on the extremists in your legislature.

Robert Sapena

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Thuggery in Vail

The mob that descended upon the Vail School Board meeting Tuesday in order to disrupt the proceedings showed all the reasons why Trumpism is (…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News