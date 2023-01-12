 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: UK lady in waiting

With regard to the lady-in-waiting in the UK who resigned after supposedly exhibiting racist behavior, things have gone to ridiculous extremes. I happen to believe it's generally inappropriate and rude to make personal comments or ask nosy questions of people you meet, and always better to say "pleased to meet you" and keep moving. But, I don't think this woman was being insulting or nasty. If a person chooses to dress in such a way that attracts attention in a particular situation, then she shouldn't be surprised if someone wonders what her story might be. And asking someone where they're from may be rude and pushy, but even nosy curiosity equals neither contempt nor hate nor racism. The older woman probably thought it was fine for someone in her 80s to question a younger person and expect a polite and informative response; however, she probably meant zero harm or disrespect.

Judy Gafner

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

