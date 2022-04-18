 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: UKraine deportations

  • Comments

The West has long lived comfortably in the assurance we will never again see the feudal practice of a king claiming new land as a legal right of conquest.

Now, today, in Ukraine, Mr. Putin is serving clear notice he is asserting a right of conquest by grinding Ukrainian buildings, culture, and people into the dust of the earth. He has plans to rebuild the nation in his own image, likely granting his generals and favorites brand new lands of their own.

Chattel slavery was yet another right of conquest, and most recently, was sourced in black Africa. Today, according to reports, ownership of human bodies and minds is a white phenomenon sourced in Eastern Europe. Many thousands of Ukrainians are being deported to Russia where they will work in concentration camps for their new owner, laboring without civil or human rights.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Is Tucson a target?

The article “Is Tucson Still a Nuke Target” (Star 3-13-22) suggests--on slim authority -- that Tucson may now be targeted by Russia with three…

Letter: Tracking migrants

What? Giving cell phones to people who crossed our border undocumented " so we can track them "? Aside from being overgenerous to those who en…

Letter: Corporate Greed

I expected gas prices to rise after the pandemic and the problems in Ukraine and Russia. I'm old enough to know that, when bad things happen, …

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News