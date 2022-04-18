Letter: UKraine deportations

The West has long lived comfortably in the assurance we will never again see the feudal practice of a king claiming new land as a legal right of conquest.

Now, today, in Ukraine, Mr. Putin is serving clear notice he is asserting a right of conquest by grinding Ukrainian buildings, culture, and people into the dust of the earth. He has plans to rebuild the nation in his own image, likely granting his generals and favorites brand new lands of their own.

Chattel slavery was yet another right of conquest, and most recently, was sourced in black Africa. Today, according to reports, ownership of human bodies and minds is a white phenomenon sourced in Eastern Europe. Many thousands of Ukrainians are being deported to Russia where they will work in concentration camps for their new owner, laboring without civil or human rights.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

