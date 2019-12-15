The whole ballyhoo about Ukraine misses the point. I can accept Quid Pro Quo as standard operating procedure in international diplomacy. What WE can't accept, as Americans, is Trump's lying and obstruction of justice in how he carried it out and why; to game the election.
To my mind, the far more important reasons to impeach and remove travesty from the White House is virtually everything else he had done and is doing: gutting the EPA and endangering the environment, castrating the FDA,USDA, DOT and other agencies entrusted with protecting public safety, killing the CFPB and rolling back financial regulations protecting consumers, and the list goes on.
Trump is an international laughingstock who has decimated our leadership position and severely damaged NATO with his unhinged rhetoric. The world is a far more dangerous place with this lunatic in charge. Trump has to go.
Michael Crosson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.