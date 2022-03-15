 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ukraine NATO is a Red Herring
Re: March 9 letter, Ukraine joining NATO.

The writer, as a few previous contributors, seems to feel Russia's concerns about Ukraine potentially becoming a NATO partner provide some level of justification for proactive defensive actions. Based upon Putin's obvious disregard for truth and his previous Crimea "annexation", me thinks more is at play. He has 2 NATO members (Estonia and Latvia) already bordering his country, but apparently of no concern. Making the Ukraine part of the Motherland will only up that by 4 more in Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland. The simple fact is he knows Ukraine is a economic crown jewel and key to further incursions. The NATO treaty became a necessity with Russia's blatant territorial expansionism displayed in Czechoslovakia and Berlin following WWII. If Putin really wants to be free from NATO presence he should not emulate his Soviet predecessors and stick to bare chested horseback riding..

Tom Hansen

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

