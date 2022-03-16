Letter: Ukraine needs to make a deal with Russia

It's time for Ukraine to end this senseless war with Russia by making a deal with Putin. Both sides are eventually going to have to give something up and the longer the war goes on the more Ukraine stands to lose. Ukraine has already been bombed into the stone age. It will take decades and hundreds of billions to rebuild and the war has only been going on for about two weeks. Where is all that money going to come from? Russia and Ukraine are huge exporters of wheat and corn and Russia is a key supplier of fertilizer. This war risks starvation for millions. It's not just oil and gas that the world needs from Russia. At this rate the western alliance will go bankrupt before Russia in spite of all the sanctions. It's unfortunate that Ukraine has a huge, hostile, brutal neighbor but it's an inescapable fact. Ukraine has got to give the devil his due and make a deal ASAP-- time is not on their side.
Nancy Silberschlag
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.