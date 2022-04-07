Letter: Ukraine war crimes

I saw a picture from Ukraine that tells a vast story. A man lies on the ground. He seems to be wearing clothes of an older man, with a dark overcoat. No uniform, no weapon, nothing threatening. His dead legs are wrapped around a bicycle. An ordinary man wearing ordinary clothes riding an ordinary bicycle on an ordinary road in what most likely must have been his own town, where he belonged. And where the Russians did not belong. What are these people, these Russian soldiers, who would do this? And what are those Americans who rise up in self-righteous anger to cheer them on TV? How could this be?