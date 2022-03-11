 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ukraine
Letter: Ukraine

1000 Years of Atrocities and Despair

The Ukraine,

a lesson in humankind’s

wretchedness to our own.

Ukrainian history, and the history of their neighbors,

is one episode after another

of senseless killing.

To paraphrase one source,

a thousand years of atrocities and despair.

Here I seem to lose

my faith in our species

and our ability to get along

with one another.

The Ukraine is a new and fragile democracy.

Here, beneath the hopeful surface,

I sense the old grievances.

Competing flags tell of divided loyalties —

the blue and gold of the Ukraine

and the white, blue and red of Russia.

Far from home,

group against group sounds all too familiar

to this traveler.

I see it in our country too.

Still, I cling to hope

that both countries,

the young and the old democracy,

may learn to live in harmony.

For my kids and grandkids,

for the children of the Ukraine,

for all the children of the world,

it is my passionate hope

that compromise and compassion

will prevail.

Keith Gentzler

Marana

