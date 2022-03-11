Letter: Ukraine

1000 Years of Atrocities and Despair
The Ukraine,
a lesson in humankind’s
wretchedness to our own.
Ukrainian history, and the history of their neighbors,
is one episode after another
of senseless killing.
To paraphrase one source,
a thousand years of atrocities and despair.
Here I seem to lose
my faith in our species
and our ability to get along
with one another.
The Ukraine is a new and fragile democracy.
Here, beneath the hopeful surface,
I sense the old grievances.
Competing flags tell of divided loyalties —
the blue and gold of the Ukraine
and the white, blue and red of Russia.
Far from home,
group against group sounds all too familiar
to this traveler.
I see it in our country too.
Still, I cling to hope
that both countries,
the young and the old democracy,
may learn to live in harmony.
For my kids and grandkids,
for the children of the Ukraine,
for all the children of the world,
it is my passionate hope
that compromise and compassion
will prevail.
Keith Gentzler
Marana
