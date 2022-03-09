 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ukraine
Letter: Ukraine

"I need ammunition,not a ride" was President Zelenskyy's response to the US offer of extradition. Not as elegant as Churchill's "...we shall fight then on the beaches and on the landing grounds...we shall never surrender" but a similar brave and defiant response.

His refusal to leave, knowing that he and his family's lives were at substantial risk also brought to mind the words of the Queen Mother Elizabeth, during the Blitz. She had been advised to send their children to Canada, She said, 'The children won't go without me and I won't go without the King and the King won't leave." When Buckingham was bombed she said, "Now I can look the people of the East End in the eye."

I only hope that our policies and our European allies will be worthy of the bravery of Ukraine's president and it's people as we did in World War Two.

Phil Lyons

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

