Letter: Ukraine

Like many of us, I have been shocked, outraged and heartbroken by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So much pain, anguish, and horror. It is hard to get my head around the fact that one man can cause so much suffering.
I am hopeful, however, at the way so many people around the world are reacting with their own outrage. Perhaps this time enough people worldwide are really comprehending the senseless horror and brutality of war. In a way that will alter this for the future. Perhaps enough people will also understand the effects of unchecked power and ego in one man, and its potential for destruction.
I pray this is the darkness before the dawn. Humanity can be so much better than this. Sending love and light.
Michael Sigler
Midtown
