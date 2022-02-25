 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ukraine
Letter: Ukraine

Re: the Feb. 22 letter "Cuba and Ukraine."

The writer believes that our support for the sovereign nation of Ukraine is comparable to Russia’s aggressive act of placing nuclear missiles in Cuba sixty years ago.

A flight of fancy so divorced from reality smells like Republican propaganda. I checked, and sure enough, Tucker Carlson of Fox propaganda, I mean News, claims that Ukraine is of no particular importance to the U.S. And Donald Trump says Putin’s move into Ukraine is super smart.

I voted for Trump in 2016, liking his idea of America first, but four years later I realize the importance of sovereignty for all nations.

Neville Chamberlain's placating of Hitler led to WW2. Let’s not placate Putin and end up fighting WW3.

Robert Mann

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

