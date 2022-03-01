Letter: Ukraine

What kind of "civilized" world do we live where the world watches a non-threatening country being invaded and does nothing to help. If people were shooting at me and I heard "Don't worry we are freezing their bank accounts" I don't think that would help me to stop the bullets. The rest of the world bows down to Putin now? He has broken international laws yet no military response. Wasn't it called appeasement when Europe allowed Germany in the 1930's to invade countries without consequences in the hope of avoiding war? We know how that turned out. We watch it happen again hoping for a different result?
Nancy Kabat
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.