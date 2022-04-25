Letter: ukraine

The west stands aside while genocide is happening. We did that in Syria and now Ukraine. The United Nations talks and does nothing Biden says sanctions, but that does not stop the killing. Nation ships should go into the Black sea and stop the missiles. Are we so afraid of Russia? Watching the news is disturbing..Some members of Congress are routing for Russia do they not believe in Democracy? Please stand up for the Ukrainian people.
Sheldon Feldman
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.