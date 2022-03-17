Letter: Ukraine

Related to this story
We just moved from the Quail Creek community to Oro Valley. Unfortunately, Steve Bannon followed us. According to the Daily Star, Bannon bough…
I not only voted for Kyrsten, I campaigned for her ...big mistake!
Re: the March 6 article "Tesla is opening a Tucson dealership."
With midterm elections approaching, President Biden and Democrats are once again raising the possibility of widespread student loan forgivenes…
A few things to consider to help ease raising gas / grocery costs:
Trump, who called Putin a genius, and his "True Patriot" American supporters are rooting for the Russians as they deploy a full scale invasion…
I was stationed six years in Europe sitting nuclear alert in various place to nuke Eastern Europe and Russia..You knew if you launched, you wo…
Trump ‘patriots’ cheer on Putin
I recently received an email from Russia, from friends of my family. To protect their safety, I include the text here but not their names.
Like most civilized human beings, I am appalled by the horror that Vladimir Putin is inflicting on Ukraine. But rather than see this as random…
