Letter: Ukraine
What are we waiting for? All these Tucson A-10s should be in Ukraine. Remember "Highway of Death" in Iraq - last time useless, this time essential for the future of freedom.

Gary Maskarinec

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

