Letter: Ukraine
  • Comments

September 1, 1939 is remembered by the world as the day Germany invaded Poland and began WWII. At the time however, some perceived it differently. Quoted the next day in the New York Times, Chancellor Adolph Hitler said

Germany was only protecting it's people because all other methods had failed. He went on "Germans in Poland are persecuted with a bloody terror, and are driven from their homes. Border violations which are unbearable to a great power prove the Poles are no longer willing to respect the German frontier. This must stop and there are no other means left to me now than to meet force with force."

That statement echoes today in Ukraine, as the aggressor blames his victim. The world holds its breath, a mushroom cloud and the specter of World War III appears before us.

Personalities and times differ, but again we must ask ourselves whether old white men have brought us to the brink of oblivion.

Harry Peck, retired trial lawyer

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

