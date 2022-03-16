Letter: Ukraine

Related to this story
Most Popular
I not only voted for Kyrsten, I campaigned for her ...big mistake!
Re: the March 6 article "Tesla is opening a Tucson dealership."
With midterm elections approaching, President Biden and Democrats are once again raising the possibility of widespread student loan forgivenes…
Take your pick with respect to labeling the Biden Administration’s oil and gas policy: insanity, idiocy, or incompetence. Regardless of the de…
Re: the March 5 article "4 horses die on Rillito track's opening weekend."
Has anyone noticed?
A few things to consider to help ease raising gas / grocery costs:
Donald J. Trump, Tucker Carlson, J. D. Vance all praise, support and defend the Russian attack on Ukraine while blaming President Joe Biden fo…
I was stationed six years in Europe sitting nuclear alert in various place to nuke Eastern Europe and Russia..You knew if you launched, you wo…
Horse racing a cruel sport
Comments may be used in print.