Letter: Ukraine
Letter: Ukraine

Thank you for your full page (B10, Sunday, March 13, 2022) support of Ukraine.

I was impressed by your simple statement of support-the blue and yellow colors of the flag of Ukraine and the bold letters: "UKRAINE".

Thank you!

John Cioffi

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

