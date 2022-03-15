 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ukraine
Letter: Ukraine

The only way NATO and the USA could get complete support from NATO and USA populations was to PROMISE that none of these Nations would be compelled to send military forces against Russia.

What we will see as an outcome will be either Ukraine with eastern borders pushedback/expanded to the borders at the end of WWII and controlled by Russia, OR real war waged until one side is defeated in combat.

It cannot end any other way.

Michael Nichols

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

